

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were flat Friday after a closely anticipated U.S. jobs report.



June gold climbed $2, or nearly 0.2%, to settle at $1,314.70/oz, but were down 0.7% for the week.



The U.S. jobless rate fell to the lowest level since December 2000, dropping to 3.9% from 4.1%. Still, the U.S. created just 164,000 new jobs in April, below forecast. Hourly wages are up 2.6% year-over-year, but were up only 0.1% from the previous month.



While two more rate hikes are expected in 2018, the Fed may hold off until later in the summer instead of June.



James Knightley, Chief International Economist at ING, said, 'It isn't a particularly exciting report and certainly shouldn't alter market expectations for monetary policy in any meaningful way, but it just feels a bit soft given the state of the economy.'



'Other surveys paint a stronger picture and we still believe that the wage story will turn higher and be the catalyst for the Fed to take a more aggressive stance on the inflation threat,' he added.



For hawkish Fed member John Williams, however, as many as 4 rate hikes this year is still a possibility, even though he doesn't see 'any rapid increase in inflation coming.'



