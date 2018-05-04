The American microinverter maker is reporting only modest losses in its Q1 results, a significant improvement from a year ago.Enphase Energy has presented results for the first quarter of 2018, with the company reaching the higher end of guidance and closing at $70 million in revenues, but also its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Bert Garcia announcing his departure. For the past 8 years that Bert Garcia has been CFO of the company Enphase has seen struggle due to intense competition. Last year the company let go 18% of its staff and also saw three founding members, including CEO Paul Nahi, leave. ...

