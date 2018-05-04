SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. - AMC

BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2018 / Law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. ("AMC" or "the Company") (NYSE: AMC News) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law.

A Class Action Complaint has alleged that AMC made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose issues associated with the Carmike acquisition. Specially, Carmike's operations had been experiencing underperformance due to a protracted period of underinvestment in its theaters and that AMC was able to retain only a very small number of Carmike's loyalty members after the acquisition. As a result, AMC shareholders suffered losses.

