Yoga Accessories Introduces Groundbreaking New Products to Kick Off the Season

RICHMOND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2018 / Yoga Accessories, offering the best quality and most affordable yoga products since 2002, aiming to promote holistic living nationwide by providing the supplies to support a sustainable yoga practice and promote a healthy lifestyle, is thrilled to introduce nine additional products this season! This national e-commerce company introduced these new products in order to encourage all yoga enthusiasts and studio owners to welcome this season with new tools to incorporate into their practice.

The team at Yoga Accessories has searched high and low for the latest and greatest new yoga products to add innovation to their vast inventory of yoga gear. These groundbreaking additions include a hodgepodge of muscle relief assistants like their "Adjustable Massage Ball Roller," having the ability to contour to your body shape, the "Steel Ball Massager," giving you your very own deep tissue massage, the "Massage Ball Set," equipped for relieving different levels of tension, the "Dual Ball Massager," great for activating your deepest pressure points, and the "EVA Massage Foam Roller," accelerating recovery time succeeding workouts. Along with these unique massagers, Yoga Direct has also selected a "Soft Power Ball," improving range of motion in the hands and wrists, the "Sit-up and Stretch Pad," perfect for maintaining good form while firing up that core, and the "Elastic Stretch Educated Strap,' offering fourteen exercises printed on the strap itself, and finally their newest yoga mat, the Premium Textured Yoga Mat, with a honeycomb-like texture for the perfect surface grip. All nine of these innovative new yoga products are sure to become must-haves for yoga enthusiasts east to west.

Yoga Accessories CEO, Patrick Galleher, is inspired by the addition of these new products. He credits Kevin Ryan, Yoga Accessories Inventory and Logistics Coordinator, and the whole team for recruiting these new innovative, body-reviving and supportive products to the yoga family.

"These nine new products for better recuperation and practice add an innovative approach to our collection, offering yoga practitioners different methods to advance in their practice," says Galleher. "The Yoga Accessories Elastic Stretch Educated Strap offers something completely unique with its ability to provide instructional exercises for proper use and an effective workout. Improving recovery time and one's overall fitness experience has been the goal of these latest inventory additions, providing tools to relieve the body of any discomfort before and after their practice. We have selected this new assortment of yoga gear because we understand our customers are consistent in their practice and look for fundamental tools to help them reach their fullest potential while taking care of the restoration of their bodies. We work hard to uphold our promise of equipping our loyal yogis with high-quality gear at affordable prices. With this promise, we aim to help make yoga accessible to all who are devoted to their journey by generating an affordability to their lifestyle.

"We want our customers to know we'll be adding even more amazing new yoga products in the coming weeks," says Ryan, "including the 'Plexus Yoga Wheel,' proving to us as a significant new yoga prop that can enhance one's practice to the next level. I know I'm joined by everyone on the Yoga Accessories team when I say we all love to see the power of the yoga lifestyle reach further and further into the corners of this nation, improving the lives of so many fellow beings."

About Yoga Accessories:

YOGAaccessories.com is the largest wholesale and direct marketplace of quality affordable yoga gear in North America since 2002. Dedicated to providing the best yoga, meditation, spiritual, wellness and holistic living supplies to support overall well-being and enrichment, their committed team aims to provide the useful tools needed to expand the practice and benefits of yoga throughout the nation. Providing an opportunity for others to indulge in the yoga lifestyle, their goals has always been to make this way of living affordable. With this goal, Yoga Accessories not only provides low prices, but also delivers wholesale discounts, custom printing options, and a 100% satisfaction money-back guarantee policy. For more information please contact 1-800-331-8233 or visit www.yogaaccessories.com

