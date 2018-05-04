Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2018) - Vangold Mining Corp. (TSXV: VAN) (OTC Pink: VGLDF) ("Vangold" or the "Company") wishes to address the recent share trading activity at the request of IIROC on behalf of the TSX-Venture Exchange.

The Company has no material facts to report and recently disclosed its 2017 fourth quarter and year-end financial results, as well as its MD&A, both released on April 30, 2018.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Cameron S. King"

President, CEO and Director

For further information contact:

T: 1-778-945-2940

E: cking@vangoldmining.com

Further information is available on Vangold's web site at: www.vangoldmining.com.

