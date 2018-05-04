Where to now Dr. Carney? Or perhaps that question should be put to the hawks on the Monetary Policy Committee. In any case, following the rapid shift lower in rate hike expectations over the past few weeks, all eyes will be on the Old Lady of Threadneedle Street next Thursday. Some analysts believe the MPC will opt for some variation of a 'hawkish hold' on rates, forecasting that rate-setters will guide towards a hike in Bank Rate for next August. However, at least one top-rated research team in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...