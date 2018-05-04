Hague Enterprises: Des Hague Scales Up for Growth at WC & Partners (WC&P)

Michael Mallar Joins Firm as Senior Associate/Corporate Controller

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2018 / Des Hague, Co-Founder of Hague Enterprises and Partner of WC&P, is delighted to announce the joining of Michael Mallar as WC&P Senior Associate/Corporate Controller, effective April 1, to help facilitate the company's strategic vision for growth and expansion over the next decade, and beyond. WC&P is one of the leading foodservice, laundry and solid waste facilities planning and design consulting firms worldwide with over 9,000 completed projects in 32 countries around the world. In his role, Michael will provide Management Advisory Services to WC&P's clients in addition to overseeing all financial and accounting functions within WC&P. His MAS services will include: feasibility analysis, master planning, operational studies, development of RFP's, sample contract document packages, expert witness services and branding development consulting.

"We are thrilled that Michael has joined the team," said Hague. "His proven track record will be invaluable as we continue to build out our capabilities globally," he concluded.

Prior to joining WC&P Michael managed an Arrow Capital Solutions team for the past 4 years. During his tenure at Arrow Capital he and his team grew annual sales for its in-house financing program from $10M in 2013 to $95M in 2017. In addition to the financial management role, his team consulted with suppliers, channel partners, and other Arrow business units to help drive sales volume and increase operating income. Michael is a veteran of Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation New Dawn and still serves in the US Naval Reserves. He is a graduate of the University of Denver having obtained both a Bachelor of Science Degree and an MBA Degree in finance, and he is a member of EMBA 57.

"I am honored to work with such a great team and excited about the opportunity to work side by side with Bill Caruso, Des Hague and Stephen Young - all highly respected individuals with tremendous experience," stated Mallar.

Founded by William J. Caruso in 1986, WC & Partners, Inc. ("WC&P") has a long legacy in delivering best-in-class work globally in the independent food, laundry and solid waste facilities consulting and design field. WC&P is known for creation of unique but highly functional food/beverage and commercial laundry spaces in the properties the team has designed, which include Stadiums & Arenas, Healthcare, Education, Public Assembly, Convention Center and Correctional Facilities as well as Hotels, Clubs and Corporate Headquarters.

Hague Enterprises, LLC, formerly known as Aegis Enterprises, is a Colorado-based advisory and investment company, focused in multiple sectors. The firm provides business advisory services, expansion, start-up and turn around venture capital investment opportunities, executive mentorship, consulting and leadership development programs led by the firm's preeminent business thought leaders.

With twenty-five plus years leading global companies, Des Hague is a highly-regarded innovator in the international business community. His forward-thinking approach has achieved sustained growth and robust competitiveness in a changing uncertain world. His past positions include President of Safeway Inc., President of IHOP, President of Hot Stuff Foods LLC, Vice President of 7-Eleven Inc. and President/CEO of CenterPlate Inc.. Hague is Co-Founder of Hague Enterprises and serves on the boards of PING HD, WC&P, Lessons For Life, World of Beer, Halls Cheese, Serenity Spa and Salon and the Stamford Youth Foundation. He is currently mentoring and advising on several start-up ventures.

Hague contributes significant time and energy to non-profit charitable work and has helped raise more than $100 million over the past few years for many non-profits, including the Stamford Youth Foundation, which offers multiple after-school programs for young people, and The Journey Home, a Baltimore-based Foundation fighting homelessness. Hague's goal for Hague Enterprises, LLC as a company is to find that perfect blending of business and philanthropic activities.

