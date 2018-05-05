Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2018) - Benz Mining Corp. (TSXV: BZ) (FSE: 1VU) (OTCQB: BENZF) (the "Company" or "Benz") is pleased to announce that it has made a $150,000 payment, in cash and shares, to Silver Range Resources Ltd. ("Silver Range") in accordance with the terms of the Mel Property Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement").

Under the Agreement, Benz has an option to acquire 100% of Silver Range's wholly-owned Mel zinc-lead-barite project located near Watson Lake in southeast Yukon, Canada. For additional information on the Agreement and the Mel Property, please see Benz's news release dated March 13, 2017.

Benz has a drill rig mobilized at the Mel Property and is planning its 2018 exploration program expected to begin this summer. For further information on the Company's 2018 exploration program, please see Benz's news release dated January 30, 2018.

The Company has granted an aggregate of 650,000 incentive stock options to certain directors, officers and consultants of Benz at an exercise price of $0.10 per Common Share for a period of ten years. Such options have been granted pursuant to the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan and are in accordance with policies within the Exchange.

