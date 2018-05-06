Oriental Pearls and Tonino Lamborghini Sign Multi-Million Dollar Deal to Customise Upcoming Royal Pearls Real Estate Project

DUBAI, UAE, May 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Oriental Pearls, noted real estate developer of upscale urban living spaces, signed an iconic, multi-million dollar agreement with Tonino Lamborghini s.p.a., the Italian company dedicated to lifestyle accessories and lavish design hospitality projects, to apply the Tonino Lamborghini branding, philosophy and values across its real estate developments in Dubai.

The exclusive agreement will bring Tonino Lamborghini's legendary and unsurpassed standards of luxury, exclusivity and customization to the Royal Pearls master-planned community that is currently taking shape in Dubai's Meydan One district.

Tonino Lamborghini s.p.a., is the Italy-based company founded by the heir of the Lamborghini family. By staying true to the tradition and heritage of his family, in 1981 Mr Tonino Lamborghini created a lifestyle experience brand with a wide range of luxury design products to promote a distinctive Italian style and taste. Through this partnership, Tonino Lamborghini has granted Oriental Pearls exclusive rights to use the Tonino Lamborghini brand in Dubai in the real estate sector for a minimum period of 10 years.

"It gives us great pleasure to be able to partner with Tonino Lamborghini for our upcoming projects in Dubai, beginning with Royal Pearls. Oriental Pearls specializes in developing iconic, upscale living spaces and themed communities designed for the modern and discerning urbanite. Joining hands with Tonino Lamborghini enables us to offer our customers the ultimate bespoke living spaces, customized and fitted to designer premium standards that haven't been seen yet in Dubai," said Ma Guolong, CEO of Oriental Pearls.

"After four 5-star hotels and the recent launch of a luxury Tonino Lamborghini Real Estate project in China, I am delighted to start a new partnership in this highly developing sector in Dubai with the Oriental Pearls developer. For the next years to come, our combined efforts will be focused on bringing a new upscale concept of total living to this extraordinary city and country," declared Mr Lamborghini.

Offering a range of smart, networked living spaces, set in carefully contoured lawns and meticulously manicured swathes of greenery, Royal Pearls is an innovative 4.6 million square-foot iconic development that will see over 7,500 premium freehold apartments being offered to residents.

