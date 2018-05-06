

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The survival of strike-hit Air France is in the balance, according to the country's economy minister.



Bruno Le Maire's warning that Air France could 'disappear' comes as staff begin another round of industrial action over a pay dispute.



Despite the French state owning 14.3% of the Air France-KLM parent group, the loss-making airline would not be bailed out, he said.



On Friday Air France-KLM's chief executive quit over the crisis.



Air France-KLM is one of Europe's biggest airlines, but has seen a series of strikes in recent weeks.



Monday's walk-out is the 14th day of action, as staff press for a 5.1% salary increase this year.



Despite the strike, the airline insisted that it would be able to maintain 99% of long-haul flights on Monday, 80% of medium-haul services and 87% of short-haul flights.



On Friday, Jean-Marc Janaillac, chief executive of parent company Air France-KLM, resigned after staff rejected a final pay offer from him, which would have raised wages by 7% over four years.



