

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Members of the Bank of Japan said that the Japanese economy is expected to remain on an upward path, minutes from the bank's March 8-9 meeting revealed on Monday.



Among the downside risks to the consistency of the economy recovery would be unexpected policy moves from the United States, as well as the confusion surrounding the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union.



However, annual inflation is expected to remain on an upward trend as it approaches the target of 2 percent.



At the meeting, the board decided to maintain the -0.1 percent interest rate on current accounts that financial institutions maintain at the bank.



Also, the bank will hold its target of raising the amount of outstanding JGB holdings at an annual pace of about JPY 80 trillion.



