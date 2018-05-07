

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the two-day slide in which it had surrendered more than 50 points or 1.6 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,090-point plateau although it figures to bounce higher again on Monday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is firm thanks to solid employment data from the United States and a bump in oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.



The SCI finished modestly lower on Friday following losses from the financial shares and the insurance companies.



For the day, the index dipped 9.83 points or 0.32 percent to finish at 3,091.03 after trading between 3,086.78 and 3,104.09. The Shenzhen Composite Index fell 3.82 points or 0.21 percent to end at 1,789.07.



Among the actives, Bank of China shed 0.52 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China lost 0.67 percent, Agricultural Bank of China dipped 0.26 percent, China Construction Bank skidded 1.48 percent, Bank of Communications fell 0.81 percent, China Life dropped 1.38 percent, Ping An Insurance retreated 1.19 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) added 0.14 percent and PetroChina was unchanged.



The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks rebounded from a soft start Friday to finish sharply higher.



The Dow added 332.36 points or 1.39 percent to 24,262.51, while the NASDAQ soared 121.47 points or 1.71 percent to 7,209.62 and the S&P gained 33.69 points or 1.28 percent to 2,663.42. For the week, the NASDAQ gained 1.3 percent, but the Dow and S&P both eased 0.2 percent.



The rally reflected a positive reaction to the Labor Department's closely watched monthly employment report. While the report showed weaker than expected job growth in April, the jobless rate fell to its lowest level in 17 years.



Crude oil futures jumped to their highest since November 2014, picking up 2.4 percent for the week. Despite the U.S. shale boom, oil prices are rising amid speculation that Venezuela's oil industry is collapsing. June WTI oil settled at $69.72/bbl, up $1.29 or 1.9 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX