

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market slipped into negative territory on Monday after opening higher following the rally on Wall Street Friday despite the release of mixed U.S. jobs data. A stronger yen weighed on shares of exporters, while banking stocks were also weak.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is declining 108.78 points or 0.48 percent to 22,364.00, off a high of 22,513.48 in early trades.



The major exporters are mixed on a stronger yen. Mitsubishi Electric is edging up less than 0.1 percent and Sony is rising more than 2 percent, while Panasonic is declining more than 1 percent and Canon is down 0.3 percent.



In the tech space, Alps Electric is down almost 1 percent and Kyocera is losing more than 1 percent, while Advantest is rising almost 3 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is adding 0.2 percent and Honda is declining almost 1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is down almost 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is lower by 0.6 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is rising more than 1 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is adding almost 1 percent after crude oil prices gained Friday.



Among the market's best performers, Daiichi Sankyo is rising more than 4 percent, while IHI Corp. is gaining almost 4 percent. Sojitz Corp. as well as Yamaha are advancing more than 3 percent each.



On the flip side, Nippon Kayaku is losing almost 4 percent, while Fukuoka Financial and Mitsubishi Chemical are down more than 3 percent each.



In economic news, members of the Bank of Japan said that the Japanese economy is likely to remain on an upward trend, minutes from the bank's March 8-9 meeting revealed on Monday. However, annual inflation is also expected to remain on an upward trend as it approaches the target of 2 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 108 yen-range on Monday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Friday, partly reflecting a positive reaction to the Labor Department's closely watched monthly employment report. While the report showed weaker than expected job growth in the month of April, the unemployment rate fell to its lowest level in over seventeen years.



The Dow surged up 332.36 points or 1.4 percent to 24,262.51, the Nasdaq soared 121.47 points or 1.7 percent to 7,209.63 and the S&P 500 jumped 33.69 points or 1.3 percent to 2,663.42.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on Friday. While the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.3 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index advanced by 0.9 percent and the German DAX Index jumped by 1 percent.



Crude oil futures jumped on Friday to their highest since November 2014, picking up 2.4 percent for the week. June WTI oil settled at $69.72 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, up $1.29 or 1.9 percent.



