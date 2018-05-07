China Interdye 2018 Concludes Successfully

SHANGHAI, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The 18th China International Dye Industry, Pigments and Textile Chemicals Exhibition (China Interdye) and China International Digital Textile Printing, Printing and Dyeing Automatics Exhibition (China Textile Printing), concluded successfully at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center on April 13, 2018. The two exhibitions, one with a focus on technological innovation and the other on green development, were hosted by China Dyestuff Industry Association, China Dyeing and Printing Association and China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, Shanghai Sub-Council and co-organized by Shanghai International Exhibition Service. Coinciding with the 100th anniversary of China's dyestuff industry, the 40,000-square meter exhibition area attracted the participation of 630 exhibitors from 17 countries and regions and was attended by 69,663 professional visitors from 39 countries and regions around the world.

A robust roster of leading domestic and international firms participated in the exhibitions, with International giants Tanatex, Huntsman, Yorkshire, and domestic leaders Zhejiang Longsheng Group, Zhejiang Runtu, Hangzhou Jihua Group, among others, expressing high praise. Delegations of exhibitors from India and Korea also increased participation. In addition, opinion leaders from many industry associations, including China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Association, China National Textile and Apparel Council, Council for the Promotion Of International Trade Shanghai, China Dyeing and Printing Association, China Cotton Textile Association, China Knitting Industrial Association, and China Dyestuff Industry Association's Organic Pigment Professional Committee, Additives Professional Committee and Masterbatch Professional Committee visited the event.

Several important launch events, forums, seminars, new product conferences, industry conferences and annual meetings were held concurrently during the exhibitions. Two events of note were the launch ceremony for the i7colors E-commerce Online Platform which took place at Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center, North Hall, and the press conference for Zhichuan Eco Net which was held within China Interdye. The combination of exhibitions and meetings promoted the ongoing transformation of the global dyeing and chemical industry.

Next year, China Interdye will be held again in Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center from April 10th to 12th. Registration has now opened for Interdye Asia, the sister fair of China Interdye, taking place from November 21th to 24th at the Saigon Exhibition & Convention Center in Vietnam. The event provides an exchange platform for China's dyestuff industry to further accelerate the ongoing transformation, and help the Asian dyestuff industry to boom. To register, please contact with Mr. Zack:: +86-21-6279-2828.