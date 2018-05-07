

LAS VEGAS (dpa-AFX) - Wynn Resorts (WYNN) urged its shareholders to vote for All Three Wynn Directors on the WHITE Proxy Card Today. It issued statement in response to a report issued by Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. or 'ISS' related to the election of directors to Wynn's Board at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 16, 2018.



Wynn Resorts said, 'We appreciate that ISS's report recognizes our Board's swift and decisive actions to promote change over the past three months, including an ongoing Board refreshment process that has already resulted in the addition of three highly qualified female directors who strengthen the Board's skill sets, experience and diversity.'



Wynn Resorts said, 'However, by recommending that votes be withheld on Jay Hagenbuch, ISS has placed symbolism ahead of pragmatism. Over the 5 1/2 years that he has served on the Board, Jay has made important contributions that have benefited shareholders and shareholder value. The entire Board believes that shareholders benefit from Jay's knowledge of the Company, our financial operations and our specialized regulatory framework.'



'By recommending that shareholders not vote Elaine Wynn's blue card, ISS clearly recognizes the weaknesses in Elaine Wynn's campaign and notes that her arguments very well might be motivated by personal animosity. It also highlights her position as a member of the Wynn Board for a prolonged period of time and questions her own culpability for many of the things for which she now criticizes the Board.'



