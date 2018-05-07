MG Capital Forms Strategic Distribution Partnership With Karvy Middle East

Alliance Provides Karvy Middle East Clients with Real Estate Investment Options in New York

NEW YORK, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MG Capital, a leading private equity real estate management firm, and Karvy Middle East LLC ("KME"), part of India's Karvy Group, announced today the launch of a strategic partnership that will allow KME to offer MG Capital products to new and existing clients. Under the agreement, KME's clients will be able to invest in the New York real estate market through vehicles offered by MG Capital.

MG Capital brings fully collateralized, debt-free real estate investment options to KME's existing product suite. Its investments in exclusively Class A luxury residential buildings give KME's investors access to hundreds of income-producing properties across Manhattan, providing portfolio diversification through dollar-based alternative real estate investment products. MG Capital has historically delivered year over year growth to investors and offerings structured to provide annual liquidity distributions.

"Our distinctive investment strategy and singular focus on one of the world's most resilient real estate markets has allowed us to preserve and grow wealth for individuals and families globally," said Eric Malley, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of MG Capital. "The partnership with KME will bring their clients access to unique investments in a premier real estate market and we are excited to expand our footprint in the Middle East."

MG Capital maintains a diversified portfolio of hundreds of income-producing residential luxury properties in Manhattan. The properties are 100%-owned and professionally managed by the firm's vertically integrated investment platform.

Karvy Middle East is a subsidiary of Karvy Stock Broking Ltd. and is managed by Karvy Private Wealth ("KPW")-all part of the Karvy Group, with offices across India, the US, UAE and Bahrain. KME and KPW provide innovative financial planning and management to high net worth individuals and family offices, keeping in mind they require a special approach to asset management.

About MG Capital

MG Capital is a premier private equity real estate management firm investing exclusively in Class A residential properties across Manhattan. MG Capital pursues a unique, debt-free investment strategy that allows individuals and families globally to hold an equity interest in recurring rental income streams derived from hundreds of Class A residential luxury properties. Since 2000, the firm has pursued a disciplined investment strategy and strong focus on proprietary analytics for selecting real estate investments that has led it to become the largest owner-manager of debt-free, luxury residential properties across Manhattan.

