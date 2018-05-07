

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Investments company BNY Mellon (BK) announced Monday that it has named Nitin Chandel as Head of BNY Mellon Technology, India.



Chandel will report to Bridget Engle, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer of BNY Mellon, and will be based in Pune, India.



He will lead a global technology team of close to 7,000 across Chennai and Pune. He will help drive technology transformation, focusing on digitization and infrastructure resiliency and will lead recruitment and retention of top technology talent, the company said.



Chandel joins BNY Mellon from Visa Inc., where he was Senior Vice President for its Developer Platform and led a global team from India.



Prior to Visa, Chandel held several senior technology roles at Microsoft.



