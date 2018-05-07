Decode the Future of Banking With Newgen at the Middle East COO Conclave in Financial Services 2018, Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Newgen Software, a provider of Business Process Management (BPM), Enterprise Content Management (ECM) and Customer Communication Management (CCM) platforms today announced its participation at the Middle East COO Conclave in Financial Services 2018 as a Gold sponsor Newgen will showcase solutions in Commercial & Retail Lending, Online Account Opening and Trade Finance.

These future-proof solutions can be tailored to the unique needs of financial institutions and are scalable enough to accommodate hundreds of processes with billions of transactions. Moreover, they help relationship managers by offering true mobility for on-the-go information access and entry. This ensures accuracy of information and helps deliver contextual information to customers.

"Banking industry, in the modern-era, needs to continuously transform its business processes and strategies to be competitive in the market. They require new-age technologies like social, mobility, robotic process automation and digital sensing to usher in digital transformation. Newgen is committed to provide banks with the best-in-class technologies to help them innovate for a faster market response," said Diwakar Nigam, MD and Chairman, Newgen Software.

Join Ritesh Varma, GM - Consulting Practice, Newgen Software on May 8th at 10:10 a.m. for a session on the future of banking- 'Making Banks Bankable'. Visit booth #1 to understand the emerging technologies and how banks use them for a cutting-edge digital transformation. Attendees will get insights on how banks can achieve a faster-go-to- market and stay on top of regulations along with unifying front & back offices with these products. Further, how to dismantle operational silos integrating them with legacy and third party applications.

The event will be held at Habtoor Grand Resort - Autograph Collection, Dubai, UAE from 7th to 8th May, 2018.

About Newgen Software:

Newgen Software Technologies Limited listed In India on National Stock Exchange (NSE: NEWGEN) and BSE Ltd. (BSE: 540900), is a provider of Business Process Management, Enterprise Content Management and Customer Communication Management platforms with large, mission-critical solutions deployed at world's leading banks, Governments, BPO's & IT Companies, Insurance firms and Healthcare Organizations.

