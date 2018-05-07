Rexton Technologies All Set to Lead the LED Revolution in Middle East Region

SHARJAH, UAE, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The LED lighting industry has seen a paradigm shift, propelled by the exponential urban expansion expected over the next decade and the drive towards ever bigger energy efficiency.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/686526/Rexton_Technologies_Logo.jpg )

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/686527/Rexton_Technologies.jpg )

The increasing consumer demand for energy-efficient lighting systems, reduction in prices of LEDs and high penetration of LEDs as a light source are expected to drive the growth of this market.

The GCC Lighting market is currently witnessing a strong growth which can be attributed to factors such as growing environmental concerns, increasing infrastructural investments along with government initiatives focused on promoting the usage of efficient lighting systems.

Industry reports indicate that the demand for LED technology in GCC is expected to grow by 18-20% annually. The demand is fueled by government's smart lighting initiatives undertaken across all emirates.

Rexton Technologies recently inaugurated the region's largest light fittings manufacturing facility in SAIF Zone, Sharjah is all set to fully embrace this futuristic approach.

The new LED facility set-up with a total investment of over AED 50 million includes a fully integrated & advanced manufacturing unit that is spread across 125,000 sq.ft manufacturing area and boasts a 3000 sq.ft state-of-the-art testing Lab that specializes in LED Light fittings.

The company first invested into manufacturing of light fittings 13 years back when it acquired Square Engineering, an Ajman based manufacturing unit. The unit was transferred to SAIF Zone purpose built factory in 2008

With ultra-modern equipment & technology, Rexton gears up for providing local and global customers with highly customized lighting solutions for domestic, commercial, industrial & special application lighting.

LED Lighting Technology is growing at a tremendous pace; this will drive the LED manufacturers to come up with new cost-effective solutions in the design and development of LED chips, LED drivers and other LED components

In the first phase, the LED plant will manufacture fast moving commercial items including LED panels, retrofit down-lights, street lights, weather proof, batten fittings, lights and spot lights.

With its unique blend of innovation & inspiration, Rexton offers complete range of LED solutions with upto 50000 hours of illumination.

The Internet of Things (IoT) has been called the next industrial revolution. It will have a huge impact on the LED Lighting industry, lighting fixtures transforming the traditional LED lighting products. Shift from traditional LED products to controllable products that can be connected to the internet or with other networked devices.

The Lighting industry is transforming rapidly and the coming years will be a defining period in this sector as the focus moves from providing energy saving products to offering complete digital solutions.

https://kingstonholdings.com/



Contact:

Manish Arora, +971566800183

manish.arora@kingstonholdings.com

