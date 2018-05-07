

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY), said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted the company's supplemental Biologics License Application or sBLA and granted Priority Review for TECENTRIQ or atezolizumab, in combination with Avastin or bevacizumab, paclitaxel and carboplatin or chemotherapy, for the initial (first-line) treatment of people with metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC.



The FDA is expected to make a decision on approval by September 5, 2018. A Priority Review designation is granted to medicines that the FDA has determined to have the potential to provide significant improvements in the treatment, prevention or diagnosis of a disease.



This sBLA is based on results from the Phase III IMpower150 study, which met its co-primary endpoints of overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS) in the initial treatment of people with advanced non-squamous NSCLC. The safety profile of the combination was consistent with the safety profiles of the individual medicines, and no new safety signals were identified.



TECENTRIQ is currently approved by the FDA to treat people with metastatic NSCLC who have disease progression during or following platinum-containing chemotherapy, and have progressed on an appropriate FDA-approved targeted therapy if their tumor has ALK or EGFR gene abnormalities.



