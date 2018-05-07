

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Swiss nutrition, health and wellness giant Nestle SA (NSRGY, NSTR.L) and Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) announced Monday the formation of a global coffee alliance. Under the deal, Nestle will get perpetual global license of Starbucks consumer and foodservice products for $7.15 billion.



As part of the alliance, Nestlé will obtain the rights to market, sell, and distribute Starbucks, Seattle's Best Coffee, Starbucks Reserve, Teavana, Starbucks VIA and Torrefazione Italia packaged coffee and tea in all global at-home and away-from-home channels.



Starbucks, with a focus on long-term shareholder value creation, will retain a significant stake as licensor and supplier of roast and ground and other products going forward.



The transaction does not include the transfer of any fixed assets, which facilitates a smooth and efficient integration.



Additionally, the Starbucks brand portfolio will be represented on Nestlé's single-serve capsule systems.



The agreement is subject to customary regulatory approval and is expected to close this summer or early fall. The agreement excludes ready-to-drink coffee, tea and juice products.



Approximately 500 Starbucks employees will join the Nestle family to drive performance of the existing business and global expansion. Operations will continue to be located in Seattle.



Starbucks intends to use the after-tax proceeds from this up-front payment primarily to accelerate share buybacks and now expects to return approximately $20 billion in cash to shareholders in the form of share buybacks and dividends through fiscal year 2020.



Additionally, the transaction is expected to be earnings per share accretive by the end of fiscal year 2021 or sooner, with no change to the company's currently stated long-term financial targets.



