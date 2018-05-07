Wirecard to Support Outdoor Retailer Mammut in U.S. E-commerce Expansion

MUNICH, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Wirecard will handle credit card transactions for Swiss mountaineering brand Mammut ' s e-commerce activities in the USA

Mammut has already placed its trust in the global financial expert's omnichannel payment processing for four years

Wirecard, the global innovation driver of financial technology, is expanding its long-standing partnership the Mammut, the Swiss mountaineering brand. From now on, Wirecard will be handling payment processing for Mammut's e-commerce business in the USA. As part of the cooperation, Wirecard will offer U.S. customers of Mammut's online shop payments via credit cards commonly used in the USA such as Visa and Mastercard, while an expansion to this offering is also already in the pipeline.

Mammut turned to Wirecard, the digital financial technology specialists, back in 2014 to handle multichannel payment processing. Since then, Wirecard has been responsible for e-commerce and POS payment processing in Mammut's core markets of Germany, Austria, Switzerland and the UK. Mammut also uses a customized version of Wirecard's risk management system FPS (Fraud Prevention Suite). The system identifies data and behavior patterns in real time and uses machine learning and artificial intelligence in order to effectively prevent fraud and ensure maximum security for all payment methods on offer.

Florian Held, Head of E-commerce at Mammut, said: "Mammut has stood for optimum outdoor quality and pioneering innovation for more than 155 years - and it is on this basis that we will continue to grow. With Wirecard as a payment partner, we now offer customers secure and efficient payment solutions around the world - this means that Wirecard plays a key role in our digitalization process."

Christian Reindl, Executive Vice President Sales Consumer Goods at Wirecard, added: "We are delighted to expand our successful collaboration with Mammut. We are focused on Mammut's individual requirements and in this way have developed together on an international basis. Mammut aims to exploit the trends towards digitalization and globalization, and we are able to support these efforts across the entire payment value-added chain."

