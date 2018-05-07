

HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - German re-insurer Hannover Re AG (HVRRY.PK, HVRRF.PK) reported that its group net income for the first-quarter rose 3.3% to 273.4 million euros from previous year's 264.8 million euros. Earnings per share grew to 2.27 euros from 2.20 euros last year.



The operating profit or EBIT climbed 8.5% to 433.9 million euros from 399.9 million euros in the prior year.



The gross written premium rose by 17.6% to 5.3 billion euros from 4.5 billion euros in the prior year. Adjusted for exchange rate effects, growth would have come in at an impressive 27.5%. Net premium earned increased by 7.0% to 4.0 billion euros from 3.7 billion euros in the prior year. At constant exchange rates growth of 16.1% would have been booked.



Based on constant exchange rates, Hannover Re now expects total business to show an increase in gross premium of more than 10%. The company anticipates a return on investment of at least 2.7% for 2018. It remains the company's expectation that Group net income in the current financial year will amount to more than 1 billion euros. This is conditional upon major loss expenditure not significantly exceeding the budgeted level of 825 million euros and assumes that there are no unforeseen distortions on capital markets.



Hannover Re envisages a payout ratio for the dividend in the range of 35% to 40% of its IFRS Group net income. This figure may increase in light of capital management considerations if the comfortable level of capitalization remains unchanged.



Hannover Re sees attractive opportunities in life and health reinsurance, especially in the area of financial solutions. The company expects to book annual, currency-adjusted growth in gross premium of between 3% and 5%. In terms of EBIT, an annual growth rate of at least 5% is forecasted.



