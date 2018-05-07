

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open higher on Monday as the dollar held broadly higher despite Friday's mixed U.S. jobs data.



Asian stock markets are broadly higher in cautious trade as investors awaited news from Washington on possible new sanctions against Iran. Gold edged up while oil prices held steady after rising about 2 percent on Friday.



Nafta talks will resume in Washington today, but there is little hope for a final deal after U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said talks could drag on for months.



Chinese trade figures due on Tuesday, Malaysia's national election on Wednesday and U.S. inflation data scheduled for Thursday and the Bank of England policy decision due Thursday are some of the important events to watch out for this week.



U.S. stocks rose sharply on Friday as Apple shares hit a record high and the latest jobs report offered investors a mixed view of the labor market, with weaker-than-expected job growth in April and a drop in the unemployment rate.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1.4 percent and the S&P 500 rose 1.3 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped as much as 1.7 percent.



European markets rose on Friday as the euro retreated and the two days of talks between the U.S. and China sent out some positive signals.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.6 percent. The German DAX rallied 1 percent, while France's CAC 40 index gained 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 advanced 0.9 percent.



