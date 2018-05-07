

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - German Cloud and ICT provider QSC AG (QSCGF) reported Monday that first-quarter consolidated net income for the same period rose to 0.9 million euros from 0.6 million euros last year.



Operating earnings or EBIT amounted to 2.4 million euros, lower than prior year's 2.6 million euros. EBITDA, a key earnings metric, was 9.2 million euros, down from 10.5 million euros in the previous year.



QSC increased its revenues to 94.1 million euros in the first quarter from 88.7 million euros last year, particularly benefited from high demand in the international voice termination business.



Telecommunications revenues grew 16% year-on-year to 53.4 million euros. Cloud revenues climbed 37% to 7.1 million euros. Developments in the other two business units, Consulting and Outsourcing, were in line with expectations.



Citing the strong start to the year, QSC expects its revenues to tend towards the upper end of the 345 million euros to 355 million euros range announced earlier.



The Company still expects to generate EBITDA of between 35 million euros and 40 million euros.



QSC's CEO, Jürgen Hermann, said, 'QSC is growing again! It is still too early to talk of a turnaround, but we are heading in the right direction.'



