

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2:00 am ET Monday, Destatis will release German factory orders for March. The index is seen rising 0.5 percent on month, following a 0.3 percent uptick in February.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro held steady against the yen, it dropped against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 1.1951 against the greenback, 130.45 against the yen, 1.1954 against the franc and 0.8822 against the pound as of 1:55 am ET.



