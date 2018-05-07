

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) announced Monday that it has agreed to buy Frutarom, an Israeli flavors, savory solutions and natural ingredients company. The deal is a cash and stock transaction valued at approximately $7.1 billion, including the assumption of Frutarom's net debt.



Under the terms of the agreement, which has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies, Frutarom's shareholders will receive for each Frutarom share $71.19 in cash and 0.249 of a share of IFF common stock. Based on the 10-day volume weighted average price for IFF's stock for the period ending May 4, this represents a total value of $106.25 per share.



The purchase price represents a 13% premium to Frutarom's 30-day VWAP for the period ended May 6, and an 11% premium based on the closing price on May 6



The transaction is expected to be neutral to adjusted cash earnings per share in the first full year and double-digit accretive to adjusted cash earnings per share in the second full year. The combined company is also expected to generate enhanced cash flow to meet operating, financing and strategic needs.



Frutarom shareholders will also receive a special dividend, on a per share basis, equal to 0.249 of the per share value of IFF dividends with a record date after the date hereof and prior to the closing.



By combining with Frutarom, IFF is accelerating its Vision 2020 strategy to create a global leader in taste, scent and nutrition.



Frutarom sells over 70,000 products to more than 30,000 customers in over 150 countries. Frutarom is primarily focused on natural products, which drive more than 75% of its sales.



Frutarom has a strong track record of growth, with expected sales of above $1.6 billion in 2018, and their previously announced target of $2.25 billion in sales by 2020.



IFF intends to finance the cash portion of the transaction consideration through a combination of existing cash on hand, new debt raised and approximately $2.2 billion in new equity.



The transaction is expected to close in six to nine months and is subject to approval by Frutarom shareholders, clearance by the relevant regulatory authorities and other customary closing conditions.



