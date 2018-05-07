

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - International Flavors And Fragrances Inc (IFF) reported a profit for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit came in at $129.42 million, or $1.63 per share. This compares with $115.76 million, or $1.45 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, International Flavors And Fragrances Inc reported adjusted earnings of $134.72 million or $1.69 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.4% to $930.93 million from $828.29 million last year.



International Flavors And Fragrances Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $134.72 Mln. vs. $121.12 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.69 vs. $1.52 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.59 -Revenue (Q1): $930.93 Mln vs. $828.29 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX