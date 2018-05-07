

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Amended story headline



Germany's factory orders declined unexpectedly in March, figures from Destatis revealed Monday.



Factory orders dropped 0.9 percent month-on-month in March, bigger than the revised 0.2 percent decrease in February. Orders were expected to climb 0.5 percent.



Excluding major orders, new orders decreased 0.1 percent on month in March.



On a yearly basis, growth in factory orders rose slightly to 3.1 percent from 3 percent in February. Economists had forecast orders to grow 5 percent in March.



Data showed that manufacturing turnover gained 0.4 percent on month in March, in contrast to a 2.4 percent drop in February.



