

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against its major counterparts in pre-European deals on Monday.



The greenback advanced to 1.0010 against the franc, 109.25 against the yen and 1.1938 against the euro, off its early lows of 0.9984, 108.76 and 1.1978, respectively.



The greenback bounced off to 0.7010 against the kiwi, 0.7511 against the aussie and 1.2869 against the loonie, from its previous lows of 0.7041, 0.7543 and 1.2840, respectively.



The next possible resistance for the greenback is seen around 1.02 against the franc, 110.00 against the yen, 1.17 against the euro, 0.69 against the kiwi, 0.74 against the aussie and 1.30 against the loonie.



