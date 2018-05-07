EXCHANGE NOTICE 2018 7 MAY 2018 SHARES TIETO CORPORATION: CHANGE OF TRADING AND ISSUER CODES The change of Tieto Corporations's trading code from TIE1V to TIETO will be valid in the Nasdaq Helsinki's INET trading system as from 9 May 2018. At the same time Company's issuer code is changed from TIE to TIETO. Updated identifiers: Company name: Tieto Corporation New trading code: TIETO New Issuer code: TIETO ISIN code: FI0009000277 Order book ID: 24376 Nasdaq Helsinki Global Listing Services **************** TIEDOTE 7.5.2018 OSAKKEET TIETO OYJ: YHTIÖN KAUPANKÄYNTI- JA LIIKKEESEENLASKIJATUNNUKSEN MUUTOS Tieto Oyj:n kaupankäyntitunnuksen muutos TIE1V:stä TIETO:ksi tulee voimaan Nasdaq Helsingin INET-kaupankäyntijärjestelmässä 9.5.2018 alkaen. Samalla myös yhtiön liikkeeseenlaskijatunnus muuttuu TIE:stä TIETO:ksi. Uudet perustiedot: Yhtiön nimi: Tieto Oyj Uusi kaupankäyntitunnus TIETO Uusi liikkeeseenlaskijatunnus: TIETO ISIN-koodi FI0009000277 Order book id: 24376 Nasdaq Helsinki Global Listing Services