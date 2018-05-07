Nokia acquires SpaceTime Insight to expand its IoT software portfolio and accelerate vertical application development

SpaceTime Insight's advanced IoT and machine learning-powered analytics technologies to accelerate the development of Nokia's IoT offerings

Deal expands reach of Nokia's high-value IoT applications into key vertical markets, including energy, logistics, transportation and utilities

7 May 2018

Espoo, Finland - Nokia has acquired SpaceTime Insight (https://spacetimeinsight.com/) to expand its Internet of Things (IoT) portfolio and IoT analytics capabilities, and accelerate the development of new IoT applications for key vertical markets.

Based in San Mateo, California, with offices in the U.S., Canada, U.K., India and Japan, SpaceTime Insight provides machine learning-powered analytics and IoT applications for some of the world's largest transportation, energy and utilities organizations, including Entergy, FedEx, NextEra Energy, Singapore Power and Union Pacific Railroad. Its machine learning models and other advanced analytics, designed specifically for asset-intensive industries, predict asset health with a high degree of accuracy and optimize related operations. As a result, SpaceTime Insight's applications help customers reduce cost and risk, increase operational efficiencies, reduce service outages and more.

The acquisition supports Nokia's software strategy by bringing SpaceTime Insight's sales expertise and proven track record in IoT application development, machine learning and data science to the Nokia Software IoT product unit. It will strengthen Nokia's IoT software portfolio and IoT analytics capabilities, and accelerate the development of Nokia's IoT offerings to deliver high-value IoT applications and services to new and existing customers.

The addition of SpaceTime Insight will also broaden the company's ability to deliver new, advanced applications for key vertical markets, including energy, logistics, transportation and utilities.

Paul Lau, Chief Grid Strategy and Operations Officer at Sacramento Municipal Utility District, said: "We've partnered with SpaceTime to help us be more responsive, more efficient and ultimately able to deliver more value to our customers. Combining their innovative solutions with Nokia's world-class portfolio will provide customers with powerful new tools to better manage assets, maximize efficiencies and deliver new capabilities."

Bhaskar Gorti, president of Nokia Software, said: "Adding SpaceTime to Nokia Software is a strong step forward in our strategy, and will help us deliver a new class of intelligent solutions to meet the demands of an increasingly interconnected world. Together, we can empower customers to realize the full value of their people, processes and assets, and enable them to deliver rich, world-class digital experiences."

SpaceTime Insight and its CEO Rob Schilling will join the IoT product unit within the Nokia Software business group.

Rob Schilling, CEO of SpaceTime Insight, said: "Today marks a transformational moment for SpaceTime, and I'm delighted to join forces with one of the world's top organizations-a global brand that is reshaping the future of networking and intelligent software. I am excited for this incredible opportunity to help accelerate and scale Nokia's IoT business and provide a new class of next-generation IoT solutions customers cannot find anywhere else."

About SpaceTime Insight

SpaceTime helps asset-intensive organizations generate more value from their people, processes, and assets. Our machine learning analytics and IIoT applications optimize operations in motion, in context and in real time. Some of the largest organizations in the world in transportation, energy and utilities use SpaceTime Insight software. Founded in 2008, SpaceTime insight is based in San Mateo, California.

About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and consumers with the industry's most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products, services and licensing.

We adhere to the highest ethical business standards as we create technology with social purpose, quality and integrity. Nokia is enabling the infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things to transform the human experience. www.nokia.com (http://www.nokia.com)

