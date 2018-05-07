

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 04-May-18



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 04/05/2018 IE00BYPGT035 1125000 USD 13,214,286.02 11.746



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 04/05/2018 IE00BQQ3Q067 2022172 USD 32,892,724.38 16.266



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 04/05/2018 IE00BDF12W49 124242 USD 2,516,686.56 20.2563



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 04/05/2018 IE00BQZJBM26 1000000 USD 18,938,433.19 18.9384



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 04/05/2018 IE00BZ1GHD37 525000 USD 5,848,167.60 11.1394



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 04/05/2018 IE00BYMLZY74 10075000 USD 112,723,944.53 11.1885



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 04/05/2018 IE00BQZJBX31 3730000 EUR 50,393,350.95 13.5103



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 04/05/2018 IE00BDF16007 30010 EUR 449,798.59 14.9883



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 04/05/2018 IE00BYQCZT11 17096 CHF 291,624.72 17.0581



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 04/05/2018 IE00BYQCZX56 965306 EUR 16,679,882.08 17.2794



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 04/05/2018 IE00BYQCZQ89 411454 GBP 4,734,463.95 11.5067



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 04/05/2018 IE00BVXBH163 3118738 USD 56,156,379.47 18.0061



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 04/05/2018 IE00BYQCZP72 2556764 USD 50,975,876.98 19.9377



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 04/05/2018 IE00BQZJC527 3184859 EUR 58,095,363.07 18.2411



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 04/05/2018 IE00BDF16114 839202 EUR 12,987,486.53 15.476



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 04/05/2018 IE00BZ56SY76 260000 EUR 4,128,890.19 15.8803



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 04/05/2018 IE00BZ56TQ67 756192 EUR 13,064,060.58 17.2761



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 04/05/2018 IE00BYQCZ914 45884 CHF 889,370.76 19.383



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 04/05/2018 IE00BYQCZC44 245623 EUR 4,227,124.35 17.2098



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 04/05/2018 IE00BVXBGY20 1568032 GBP 17,235,686.64 10.9919



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 04/05/2018 IE00BYQCZ682 15836 USD 306,049.73 19.3262



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 04/05/2018 IE00BZ56RN96 106000 USD 2,167,502.57 20.4481



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 04/05/2018 IE00BZ56SW52 409394 USD 8,577,506.37 20.9517



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 04/05/2018 IE00BDGSNK96 152500 USD 2,793,190.31 18.316



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 04/05/2018 IE00BDGSNL04 222500 USD 4,075,146.34 18.3153



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 04/05/2018 IE00BVFB1H83 1400000 EUR 19,385,023.22 13.8464



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 04/05/2018 IE00BYQCZL35 218945 CHF 4,299,578.62 19.6377



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 04/05/2018 IE00BYQCZJ13 646012 EUR 10,901,289.57 16.8747



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 04/05/2018 IE00BYQCZF74 530010 GBP 6,029,227.93 11.3757



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 04/05/2018 IE00BYQCZN58 2783651 USD 57,518,237.46 20.6629



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 04/05/2018 IE00BVXC4854 11281456 USD 191,268,434.87 16.9542



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 04/05/2018 IE00BYQCZD50 705532 USD 12,901,196.69 18.2858



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 04/05/2018 IE00BYPGTJ26 840000 GBP 4,764,137.71 5.6716



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 04/05/2018 IE00BQZJBQ63 1696445 USD 31,400,122.87 18.5094



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 04/05/2018 IE00BD6RZW23 24773 EUR 391,689.24 15.8111



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 04/05/2018 IE00BD6RZZ53 90031 GBP 1,270,631.88 14.1133



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 04/05/2018 IE00BD6RZT93 27745 USD 498,080.97 17.9521



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 04/05/2018 IE00BZ56RD98 2380 USD 49,016.19 20.595



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 04/05/2018 IE00BZ56RG20 663320 USD 13,966,226.70 21.055



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 04/05/2018 IE00BQZJBT94 650000 USD 12,962,823.66 19.9428



