WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 04-May-18
Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share
in Issue Currency
WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 04/05/2018 IE00BYPGT035 1125000 USD 13,214,286.02 11.746
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 04/05/2018 IE00BQQ3Q067 2022172 USD 32,892,724.38 16.266
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 04/05/2018 IE00BDF12W49 124242 USD 2,516,686.56 20.2563
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 04/05/2018 IE00BQZJBM26 1000000 USD 18,938,433.19 18.9384
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 04/05/2018 IE00BZ1GHD37 525000 USD 5,848,167.60 11.1394
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 04/05/2018 IE00BYMLZY74 10075000 USD 112,723,944.53 11.1885
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 04/05/2018 IE00BQZJBX31 3730000 EUR 50,393,350.95 13.5103
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 04/05/2018 IE00BDF16007 30010 EUR 449,798.59 14.9883
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 04/05/2018 IE00BYQCZT11 17096 CHF 291,624.72 17.0581
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 04/05/2018 IE00BYQCZX56 965306 EUR 16,679,882.08 17.2794
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 04/05/2018 IE00BYQCZQ89 411454 GBP 4,734,463.95 11.5067
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 04/05/2018 IE00BVXBH163 3118738 USD 56,156,379.47 18.0061
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 04/05/2018 IE00BYQCZP72 2556764 USD 50,975,876.98 19.9377
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 04/05/2018 IE00BQZJC527 3184859 EUR 58,095,363.07 18.2411
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 04/05/2018 IE00BDF16114 839202 EUR 12,987,486.53 15.476
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 04/05/2018 IE00BZ56SY76 260000 EUR 4,128,890.19 15.8803
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 04/05/2018 IE00BZ56TQ67 756192 EUR 13,064,060.58 17.2761
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 04/05/2018 IE00BYQCZ914 45884 CHF 889,370.76 19.383
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 04/05/2018 IE00BYQCZC44 245623 EUR 4,227,124.35 17.2098
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 04/05/2018 IE00BVXBGY20 1568032 GBP 17,235,686.64 10.9919
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 04/05/2018 IE00BYQCZ682 15836 USD 306,049.73 19.3262
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 04/05/2018 IE00BZ56RN96 106000 USD 2,167,502.57 20.4481
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 04/05/2018 IE00BZ56SW52 409394 USD 8,577,506.37 20.9517
WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 04/05/2018 IE00BDGSNK96 152500 USD 2,793,190.31 18.316
WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 04/05/2018 IE00BDGSNL04 222500 USD 4,075,146.34 18.3153
WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 04/05/2018 IE00BVFB1H83 1400000 EUR 19,385,023.22 13.8464
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 04/05/2018 IE00BYQCZL35 218945 CHF 4,299,578.62 19.6377
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 04/05/2018 IE00BYQCZJ13 646012 EUR 10,901,289.57 16.8747
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 04/05/2018 IE00BYQCZF74 530010 GBP 6,029,227.93 11.3757
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 04/05/2018 IE00BYQCZN58 2783651 USD 57,518,237.46 20.6629
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 04/05/2018 IE00BVXC4854 11281456 USD 191,268,434.87 16.9542
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 04/05/2018 IE00BYQCZD50 705532 USD 12,901,196.69 18.2858
WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 04/05/2018 IE00BYPGTJ26 840000 GBP 4,764,137.71 5.6716
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 04/05/2018 IE00BQZJBQ63 1696445 USD 31,400,122.87 18.5094
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 04/05/2018 IE00BD6RZW23 24773 EUR 391,689.24 15.8111
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 04/05/2018 IE00BD6RZZ53 90031 GBP 1,270,631.88 14.1133
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 04/05/2018 IE00BD6RZT93 27745 USD 498,080.97 17.9521
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 04/05/2018 IE00BZ56RD98 2380 USD 49,016.19 20.595
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 04/05/2018 IE00BZ56RG20 663320 USD 13,966,226.70 21.055
WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 04/05/2018 IE00BQZJBT94 650000 USD 12,962,823.66 19.9428
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: WisdomTree Issuer PLC via GlobeNewswire
BWZMM42R2
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX