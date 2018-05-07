

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.15 am ET Monday, the Federal Statistical Office releases Swiss consumer price figures for April. Inflation is forecast to rise slightly to 0.9 percent from 0.8 percent in March.



Ahead of the data, the franc traded mixed against its major rivals. While the franc dropped against the pound and the greenback, it held steady against the yen. Against the euro, it advanced.



The franc was worth 1.0019 against the greenback, 1.1951 against the euro, 1.3559 against the pound and 109.08 against the yen as of 3:10 am ET.



