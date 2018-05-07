Uncertainty in the renewable energy sector continues to drive a "relentless focus on cost" to soften the impact of protectionism, subsidy cuts and rising interest rates throughout the world, EY says in its latest Renewable Energy Country Attractiveness Index (RECAI) report. But the evolving outlook for project finance, as well as the gradual maturation of technologies such as blockchain, present new challenges and opportunities."The renewable energy sector is at risk," says Ben Warren, EY Global Power & Utilities Corporate Finance Leader, in the RECAI May 2018 report. But the focus on costs in ...

