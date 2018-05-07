

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech industrial production declined at a faster-than-expected rate in March, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed Monday.



Industrial production fell an unadjusted 1.1 percent year-over-year in March, reversing a 2.7 percent rise in February. Economists had expected a 0.6 percent drop for the month.



Moreover, this was the first decrease in eleven months.



Among sectors, mining and quarrying production dipped 6.1 percent annually in March and manufacturing output slid by 2.4 percent.



On a working-day-adjusted basis, industrial production advanced 5.5 percent in March from a year ago.



Month-on-month, industrial production increased a seasonally adjusted 1.4 percent at the end of the first quarter.



During the first quarter, industrial output expanded 0.4 percent compared to the fourth quarter last year.



Another report from the statistical office showed that construction output dropped 0.3 percent yearly in March, in contrast to a 9.4 percent surge in February. Monthly, construction output contracted 0.7 percent.



