A.M. Best will be holding its 2018 Reinsurance Market Briefing-Zurich on Wednesday, 6 June, from 9.30 a.m. to 1.00 p.m. (CEST) in Zurich, Switzerland.

Leading A.M. Best analysts will present industry insights, including an overview of the current global reinsurance market, key European insurance market sectors and commentary on the insurance-linked securities (ILS) market.

Thematic sessions will include, "Global Reinsurance Outlook," and "European Primary Insurance Trends Including Market Outlooks and Impact on Reinsurance Sector." A.M. Best will also present an overview of the recently updated Best's Credit Rating Methodology (BCRM).

The programme will be preceded by a keynote presentation, "ILS and the Alternative Capital Markets," presented by Dirk Lohmann, chairman chief executive officer, Secquaero Advisors Ltd.

Register online at http://www.ambest.com/conferences/imbzurich2018/. Enquiries can be addressed to events@ambest.com.

