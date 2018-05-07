Quantum Dot (QD) Display Market to be Worth US$ 8,027.3 Million by 2026 - Transparency Market Research

ALBANY, New York, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global quantum dot (QD) display market was valued at around US$ 1,176.2 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to register a stable CAGR of over 23% during the forecast period 2018 to 2026, according to a new report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled "Quantum Dot Display Market" - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018-2026." Benefits provided by quantum dot, increasing adoption of cadmium free quantum dot displays, and growing popularity of consumer electronics devices have increased the penetration and growth of the quantum dot (QD) display market globally. The quantum dot (QD) display market in North America is expanding at a significant CAGR of above 24% on the backdrop of numerous technological innovations in electronics devices and increasing investments in the development of the medical sector.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/664869/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg )



Request a Brochure for Research Insights at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=32942

Benefits Provided by Quantum Dot Display to Drive Market Growth

The growing demand for enhanced display technologies and increasing awareness about energy efficient solutions has increased the adoption of quantum dot display products. There are numerous advantages of quantum dot displays such as energy efficiency, ultra-definition, low cost, and high brightness. Quantum dots can glow in any array of colors, determined by their sizes. Various companies are implementing quantum dot technology in order to achieve cheaper, faster, and stronger television displays. In North America, a large number of consumer electronics providers are focusing on offering hybrid quantum dot displays in order to meet the increasing demands for flexible displays. In September 2017, Apple Inc. invented quantum dot hybrid pixels technology in order to offer power efficient displays that provide pure color. This technology is ideal for consumer devices that demand a flexible display. Key trends prevalent in the quantum dot (QD) display market are electroluminescent quantum materials-based displays, strategic partnerships, introduction of 4K Ultra HD LED TV's and UHD TV's, and growing investments in quantum dot technology.

Request a PDF Sample for Research Insightsat https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=32942

Cadmium-free Segment to Dominate the Global Quantum Dot (QD) Display Market

The material segment is divided into cadmium-containing and cadmium-free. Cadmium-free segment is anticipated to dominate the market owing to various benefits provides by cadmium free quantum dot displays around the globe. Eco-friendly nature, pure color, and wavelength tenability are some of the key factors driving massive global investment in cadmium-free quantum dot displays. As cadmium is toxic in nature, several major OEMs have started launching products only using cadmium-free technology. Cadmium-free quantum dots offer vibrant color for liquid crystal displays (LCD). Hence, many electronic consumer devices manufacturers are offering cadmium free quantum dot displays in smartphones, tablets, TV's, and laptop. These factors are expected to boost the growth of the quantum dot (QD) display market. Cadmium-free segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of over 24% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2026.

Browse Press Release athttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/quantum-dot-display-market.htm

Implementation of Quantum Dot Displays in Medical Devices to Boost Growth of the Hardware Segment

The devices segment is fragmented into consumer electronics, medical devices, and others. Consumer electronics segment is expected to continue to be the leading segment globally during the forecast period due to rising implementation of quantum dot displays in various electronic devices such as televisions, laptops, tablets, smart phones, and monitors to deliver better picture quality. Also, demand for quantum dot displays is increasing in various medical applications. Quantum dot displays can also be used in the biomedicine sector to colorfully illuminate tumors in order to improve the safety and efficacy of cancer surgery.

Request for Multiple Chapters on this Report athttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=MC&rep_id=32942

Key Players Such as Sony Corporation, LG Display Co. Ltd.,and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltdare Likely to Continue to Lead the Global Quantum Dot (QD) Display Market

The company profiling of key players in the global quantum dot (QD) display market includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis, and market revenues for years 2016 to 2018. The key players profiled in the global quantum dot (QD) display market includes Sony Corporation, LG Display Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Sharp Corporation, 3M Company, Nanosys, Inc., Quantum Materials Corporation, Microvision Inc., Evident Technologies, Inc. and QD Vision, Inc. Various players are establishing partnerships to provide various quantum dot displays on a large scale in order to provide excellent picture quality at low cost.

Request a Discount on this Report athttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=32942

The global quantum dot (QD) Display Market is segmented as follows:

Global Quantum Dot (QD) Display Market, by Material

Material Cadmium-containing Cadmium-free



Global Quantum Dot (QD) Display Market, by Component

LED

Glass Tube

Film

Global Quantum Dot (QD) Display Market, by Device

Consumer Electronics Television Smartphone Laptop Wearable Devices Others

Medical Devices

Others

Global Quantum dot (QD) display Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East &Africa

& South America Brazil Rest of South America



Popular Research Reports by TMR:

Flexible OLED Display Market:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/flexible-oled-display-market.html

Collaborative Robot Market:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/collaborative-robots-market.html

Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Market:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/narrowband-internet-of-things-chipset-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company's exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR's experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR's data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact



Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com



Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Research Blog: http://www.techyounme.com/