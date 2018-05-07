The Hungarian government has amended the recently issued support scheme METAR, in order to introduce a tight deadline for residential and commercial PV, which will actually mean the end of most of projects in this segment. The METAR scheme had been approved by the European Commission last summer.The Hungarian government has decided to introduce a deadline for commercial and industrial PV projects ranging from 50 kW to 500 kW. According to the Hungarian Photovoltaic Industry Association (MANAP), since April 20, when the recently issued support scheme METAR-KAT was amended, there were only 5 days ...

