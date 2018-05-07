The 5 GW PV park, planned for the Dholera Special Investment Region of Gujarat, will become the world's largest project of its kind, when complete. It is expected to attract an investment of US$3.7 billion and generate employment for more than 20,000 people, says Jai Prakash Shivahare, managing director at Dholera Industrial City Development Limited. He takes time out to speak to pv magazine about the mega solar project.In April, the Gujarat state government approved a 5 GW solar PV park, to be located in the Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR). The state government also plans to develop ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...