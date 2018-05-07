

ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Finland-based Nokia corp. (NOK) announced Monday that it has acquired SpaceTime Insight. With the deal, the company aims to expand its Internet of Things or IoT portfolio and IoT analytics capabilities, and accelerate the development of new IoT applications for key vertical markets.



Separately, Nokia announced that the company and its venture focused on software-defined networking or SDN, Nuage Networks, are partnering with Telefónica Spain to build an open, elastic and highly secure data center network infrastructure.



Following the deal, SpaceTime Insight and its CEO Rob Schilling will join the IoT product unit within the Nokia Software business group.



San Mateo, California-based SpaceTime Insight provides machine learning-powered analytics and IoT applications for transportation, energy and utilities organizations.



SpaceTime Insight's applications help customers reduce cost and risk, increase operational efficiencies, reduce service outages and more.



The acquisition supports Nokia's software strategy by bringing SpaceTime Insight's sales expertise and proven track record in IoT application development, machine learning and data science to the Nokia Software IoT product unit.



The addition of SpaceTime Insight will also broaden the company's ability to deliver new, advanced applications for key vertical markets, including energy, logistics, transportation and utilities.



In Finland, Nokia shares were trading at 5.20 euros, up 2.24 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX