Tokyo and Sao Paulo, May 7, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - CAIXA Economica Federal ("CAIXA") and JCB International Co., Ltd., the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd. ("JCB"), held a launching ceremony for CAIXA's new card product, CAIXA JCB Unico Card.CAIXA JCB Unico Card is the first JCB card issued in Brazil and the first in Latin America. All the cardmembers can enjoy JCB privileges such as the JCB Plaza customer service and lounge network and special offers at selected merchants all over the world as well as exclusive privileges in Brazil such as a monthly fee waiver for the well-known restaurant discount site, Grubster.JCB is a global payment brand with around 30 million merchants and 110 million cardmembers around the world. Through partnerships with Cielo and Rede, Brazil's two largest payment card acquirers, JCB has a large acceptance in Brazil now.CAIXA has a nationwide network of branches in every city, town and village in the country with 60 thousand service locations (branches, ATMs, and lottery offices) and has issued a large number of credit and debit cards. CAIXA also has relevant participation in the Brazilian bank market, making fundamental contributions to urban development and social welfare, and is always looking for new opportunities to offer the best services to its customers.Mr. Ichiro Hamakawa, President & CEO of JCB Co., Ltd. commented that "I am very pleased CAIXA is the first issuer of JCB in Brazil. CAIXA JCB Unico Card is a new product based on the needs of the Brazilian people to enjoy their daily life, and I am confident that the issuance of CAIXA JCB Unico Card can satisfy our customers and will allow both CAIXA and JCB to continue growing business in Brazil."Mr. Nelson Antonio de Souza, President of CAIXA, said, "We are glad to announce the launch of CAIXA JCB Unico Card, which has "unique" benefits to fulfill customer needs, and to be the first financial institution to issue JCB card in Latin America. As the payment card market grows, so does consumer demand for a wide variety of payment schemes. We look forward to issuing CAIXA JCB Unico Card not only to CAIXA account holders, but also to non-CAIXA account holders to expand this "only one card" to Brazilian citizens all over the country."With CAIXA JCB Unico Card, cardmembers can take advantage of the following privileges in addition to CAIXA's original credit card services:- First year annual fee waiver- Additional CAIXA points to earn using CAIXA JCB Unico Card (US$1,00=1,3 Pontos CAIXA)- Special offers from various Japanese restaurants and commercial points- Exclusive waver of monthly fee for the restaurant discount site, Grubster (https://www.grubster.com.br/)- Special promotions to use CAIXA JCB Unico Card outside of BrazilFor more details about CAIXA JCB Unico Card, see http://www.br.jcb/pt/About CAIXACAIXA is a government-run financial institution that plays an important role in implementing the public policy of the Brazilian government, developing urban areas, building infrastructure and carrying out social programs for lower income Brazilians. In addition, it provides public services to workers and pensioners, and takes initiatives for supporting cultural, social and sport programs for all Brazilians.About JCBJCB is a major global payment brand and a leading payment card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to provide responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide.For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/ or www.br.jcb/pt/ContactsKumiko KidaCorporate Communications Department of JCB Co., Ltd.Tel: +81-3-5778-8353Email: jcb-pr@info.jcb.co.jpSource: JCBCopyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.