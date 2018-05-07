

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Monday, Eurozone Sentix investor confidence data is due. Economists forecast the index to rise to 22.4 in May from 19.6 in April.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro dropped against the greenback, the pound and the yen, it recovered against the franc.



The euro was worth 1.1929 against the greenback, 1.1964 against the franc, 0.8812 against the pound and 130.32 against the yen at 4:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX