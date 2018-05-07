

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks ended mixed on Monday as investors digested mixed U.S. jobs data for April and kept an eye on oil prices ahead of a key decision by the Trump administration to re-impose sanctions on Iran.



China's Shanghai Composite index jumped as much as 1.48 percent to close at 3,136.64 as economic optimism helped investors shrug off lingering trade tensions. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 0.23 percent at 29,994 in late trade.



Japanese shares ended on a flat note as falling U.S. yields pulled down financials, offsetting investor optimism that the Bank of Japan will keep its purchases of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other risky assets.



The Nikkei average fluctuated before closing marginally lower at 22,467.16 as traders returned to their desks after the Golden Week holidays.



The broader Topix index closed a tad higher at 1,773.18, led by utilities such as Tokyo Electric Power Co and Chubu Electric Power. Among financials, Nomura Holdings and T&D Holdings ended down more than 2 percent each.



In economic news, minutes from the Bank of Japan's March 8-9 meeting showed that some board members had warned against premature debate of an exit from ultra-loose policy amid unexpected policy moves from the United States as well as the confusion surrounding the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union.



Australian shares eked out modest gains as base metal prices inched higher and Westpac Banking reported strong first-half results. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 21.60 points or 0.36 percent to finish at 6,084.50 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 20.20 points or 0.33 percent at 6,175.60.



Westpac Banking Corp rose 0.8 percent after lifting its half-year after-tax profit by 7 percent, reflecting strength in its consumer and corporate lending arms. ANZ gained 0.3 percent and Commonwealth Bank ended on a flat note while NAB shed 0.7 percent to extend losses for a third straight session.



Investment bank Macquarie Group rallied 1.9 percent after it announced a capital raising. Mining giant BHP Billiton climbed 1.5 percent and South32 advanced 2.4 percent after China opened up its iron ore futures market to foreigners.



Commercial explosives supplier Orica slumped 6.4 percent after its first-half profit fell 37 percent, reflecting a fall in earnings due to operational issues and write-downs.



The construction sector in Australia continued to expand strongly in April, though the rate of growth eased since March, the latest survey from the Australian Industry Group showed today.



Separately, data from National Australia Bank revealed that a gauge of Australia's business conditions reached its highest level since the survey started in 1997 in April.



New Zealand shares extended gains for the fourth day following positive leads from the U.S. The benchmark S&P/NZX50 index rose 38.57 points or 0.45 percent to 8,587.94, its highest level in more than six weeks. Dual-listed banks edged higher amid expectations the Reserve Bank will hold rates at a record low at its Thursday's policy meeting.



South Korean markets were closed in observance of Children's Day. Malaysia's KLSE Composite index was declining 0.7 percent ahead of general elections later this week.



Singapore's Straits Times index was losing 0.4 percent while India's Sensex was rising half a percent, the Taiwan Weighted advanced 0.7 percent and Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was climbing 1.3 percent.



U.S. stocks rose sharply on Friday as Apple shares hit a record high and the latest jobs report offered investors a mixed view of the labor market, with weaker-than-expected job growth in April and a drop in the unemployment rate.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1.4 percent and the S&P 500 rose 1.3 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped as much as 1.7 percent.



