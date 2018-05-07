

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone investor confidence weakened for the fourth straight month in May, survey data from think tank Sentix showed Monday.



The investor sentiment index fell unexpectedly to 19.2 in May from 19.6 in April. The score was forecast to rise to 22.4.



The current situation index dropped marginally to 42.8 from 43.0 a month ago. Likewise, the expectations index slid to -2.0 from -1.5 in April.



The assessment of investors in Germany also experienced the fourth consecutive damper, which was due to a stronger decline in the assessment of the situation.



The investor confidence index in Germany came in at 23.5 in May versus 24.4 in April.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX