Referring to the press release published by Tethys Oil AB on April 4, 2018, the board of directors has proposed a share split with redemption in relations 2:1 for the Annual General Meeting, which will be held on May 9, 2018. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from May 11, 2018. The order book will not change. Please note that the share split with redemption is conditional upon the approval of the Annual General Meeting on May 9, 2018. Short name: TETY Terms: Split with redemption: 2:1 Current ISIN: SE0009161185 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 9, 2018 New ISIN code: SE0011115971 First day of trading with new ISIN code: May 11, 2018 For further information about the split, please contact Tethys Oil AB and for information about the settlement please contact Euroclear Sweden AB. For more information about this exchange notice, please contact Issuer Surveillance, iss@nasdaq.com or +46 8 405 70 50.