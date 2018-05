BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's consumer price inflation remained stable in April, the Federal Statistical Office reported Monday.



Consumer prices climbed 0.8 percent year-on-year in April, the same rate of increase as seen in March. Prices were expected to gain 0.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, inflation halved to 0.2 percent from 0.4 percent in March. Economists had forecast the rate to slow moderately to 0.3 percent.



