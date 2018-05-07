

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 07.05.2018 - 11.00 am



- CFRA RAISES INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS TO 'HOLD' ('SELL') - TARGET 5000 (4200) P. - CFRA RAISES PEARSON PRICE TARGET TO 700 (630) PENCE - 'SELL' - GOLDMAN CUTS IMI PLC PRICE TARGET TO 1180 (1240) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - RPT/CITIGROUP RAISES DIAGEO TO 'BUY' (NEUTRAL)



