Sodium Silicate Market Worth 11.03 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Sodium Silicate Market by Form (Solid Sodium Silicate, Liquid Sodium Silicate), Application (Detergents, Precipitated Silica, Construction, Pulp & Paper, Water Treatment, Metal Casting, Food Preservation), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets, the sodium silicate market is expected to grow from USD 8.91 Billion in 2017 to reach USD 11.03 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2017 and 2022. The sodium silicate market is driven by the rising demand for sodium silicate from applications such as detergents, precipitated silica, construction, pulp & paper, water treatment, metal casting, and food preservation.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )



Browse 146 market data Tables and 38 Figures spread through 133 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Sodium Silicate Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/sodium-silicate-market-115268271.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on reports

Solid sodium silicate is estimated to be the largest form of sodium silicate

Solid sodium silicate is the largest form of sodium silicate produced. It suitable for a wide range of applications such as manufacturing of refractories, ceramics, and firestop devices due to its easy and low-cost transportation and storage compared to liquid sodium silicate. Most of the solid sodium silicate is converted into the liquid form by dissolving in water for use in applications such as detergents, precipitated silica, pulp & paper, and water treatment.

Get PDF Brochure @https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=115268271

Detergents application: fastest-growing application for sodium silicate

The sodium silicate market size for the detergents application is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. The consumption of sodium silicate in this application is growing due to the rising demand for sodium silicate for the manufacturing of detergents that are used for various cleaning and washing processes, such as domestic or industrial clothes washing; floor cleaning; washing of dishes, bottles, dairy equipment, and locomotives; and metal cleaning and degreasing.

Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share of sodium silicate market

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest market for sodium silicate. China is estimated to be the leading market for sodium silicate in Asia Pacific. India, Japan, and South Korea are the other major countries contributing to the growth of the sodium silicate market in the region. The increasing demand for sodium silicate from applications such as detergents and construction is expected to drive the sodium silicate market in these countries.

The key companies profiled in the sodium silicate market research report are PQ Corporation (US), Occidental Petroleum Corporation (US), Tokuyama Corporation (Japan), Nippon Chemical Industrial (Japan), BASF (Germany), Kiran Global Chem Limited (India), Sinchem Silica Gel (China), Shijiazhuang Shuanglian Chemical Industry (China), IQE Group (Spain), and CIECH (Poland).

Know more about Sodium Silicate Market:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/sodium-silicate-market-115268271.html

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog: http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/chemical

Connect with us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets

