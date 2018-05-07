

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German shares were modestly higher on Monday as the dollar edged higher, oil held steady after sharp gains on Friday and Swiss food giant Nestle announced it would pay $7.15 billion for the rights to market Starbucks products around the world, boosting investor sentiment across Europe.



The benchmark DAX was up 44 points or 0.34 percent at 12,863 in opening trade after rallying 1 percent on Friday.



In economic releases, Germany's factory orders declined unexpectedly in March, figures from Destatis revealed. Factory orders dropped 0.9 percent month-on-month in March, bigger than the revised 0.2 percent decrease in February.



Germany's construction activity returned to growth in April after severe weather had caused disruption to building work at the end of the first quarter, survey data from IHS Markit showed. The construction Purchasing Managers' index rose to 50.9 in April from 47.0 in March.



Eurozone investor confidence weakened for the fourth straight month in May, survey data from think tank Sentix showed. The investor sentiment index fell unexpectedly to 19.2 in May from 19.6 in April.



